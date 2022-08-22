Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's daughter Lianna loves going out in her stroller; See adorable PICS

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. They became a household name following their stints in the TV series Ramayan. The couple fell in love while working together and tied the knot in February 2011. To note, they welcomed their first child Lianna in April this year. And, on July 03, the couple revealed their baby's face for the very first time. The couple also made an Instagram account for baby Lianna where they often share her cute photos.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the star parents shared adorable snaps of baby Lianna on her official Instagram handle. In the pictures, Lianna looked happy as she was sitting on her stroll. The caption read, "So today I m more accustomed to my strolls. It’s a part of my daily routine now...#ootd #pictureoftheday #babylianna". Fans also rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Sooooooo sweet babyyyy". Another user commented, "Awww my baby cutieee".

Check Lianna's photos here:

For those unaware, Debina and Gurmeet are expecting their second child. On August 16, Debina took to her Instagram account to make this exciting announcement. Debina posed with her husband Gurmeet holding their baby Lianna in one arm, and embracing her with the other while the actress flaunted the sonogram. Debina Bonnerjee stated through her Instagram post that this pregnancy was unplanned and it has come as a surprise to them too. Her post read: "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee (sic)".

