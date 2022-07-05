Debina Bonnerjee answers a new mother’s query about having drinks on her first trip with baby Lianna

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became parents of a baby girl a few months back. They welcomed their daughter Lianna in April and she shared the post on social media to share the news. The popular Telly couple is off on a short trip with their little daughter Lianna for the first time. Debina shared several glimpses from their trip on social media.



In one of the pics from the trip, Debina posted a snap of holding a glass. In the next pic, Debina shared a user’s question about her drink. The user, who also happens to be a new mom, asked Debina if she’s started drinking. The user asked, “Did you started drinking? Question from a new mommy.” Debina answered her query by saying, “Answer is nope, it is just sparkling water. Just presented well.”

Debina also posted pictures with her baby girl and wrote, “And she is a dream to travel with. Complete travel baby. My little tornado’s first trip.” The new parents and their baby are holidaying together at an undisclosed location and posted several pictures. They went on a cruise and later shared photos of the pool from their villa.

See photos here-



The couple just revealed their baby’s face on Sunday and had a couple photoshoot. Debina posted a video from their baby’s face reveal party. Introducing little Lianna, the couple wrote, “Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face.”

From cake-cutting to feasting on biryani, the couple celebrated Lianna’s face-reveal. They called it her ‘birthday on social media’ and also shared a page in their baby’s name.

