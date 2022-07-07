Debina Bonnerjee calls Lianna ‘cool travel baby’ like her parents as she shares a video of her first trip

Famous telly actress Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became parents of a baby girl few months back. The couple recently revealed her daughter Lianna’s face on social media few days back. The new family is presently enjoying their mini trip and Debina has been sharing clips from her daughter's first holiday trip on Instagram. In the recent video, she offered a view of all things they did there.

Debina shared the video and captioned it “Summing it up …. As not a vacation but a breather…Being near Mumbai was the first and main reason to venture with a pet and an infant. My baby #lianna ‘s first trip.. and must say she is a cool travel baby just like us.”



In the video, Debina gave a small tour of the place and shared a couple of pictures with Lianna and Gurmeet as she enjoyed her stay at the place.



Many of her fans replied in her comments section. One of her fans wrote “So sweet Amazing vieww”, another fan said “Khub sundor debina tumar family n so cute lianna pari n elder brother pablo Choudhary enjoy family trips anek bhalobasi tumar family ke”, and one more fan commented “Soooo sweet”



Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently revealed baby Lianna’s face two days back on July 4. The couple shared the same picture on their social media and wrote “Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face.”

The Ramayan couple tied the knot in 2011 and they were blessed with a baby girl in April 2022.

