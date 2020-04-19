Debina Bonnerjee celebrates birthday with hubby Gurmeet and BFF's Rashami Desai, Munmum Dutta via a video call

Here's how Debina Bonnerjee ringed in her birthday with her family and friends amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

Birthdays are special occasions. We all want to spend the day with our family and dear friends. It is a day when we want our near and dear ones to come together and make it memorable for us. While many are missing celebrating their birthdays with zest, it is not the same for Debina Bonnerjee. The beautiful actress celebrated her birthday in a special way, just like all the years. Yes, despite staying indoors due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Debina had a cherishable birthday yesterday (April 18, 2020). All thanks to her doting hubby Gurmeet Choudhary and BFF's , Munmum Dutta among others.

Wondering how did Debina manage to celebrate her birthday amid quarantine? Well, while her husband and parents were home with her, she connected to her close friends 'virtually'. Debina's best friends including Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmum Dutta, and others got in touch through a video call. Yes, everyone connected to the birthday girl through a conference video call and cut her birthday cake together. While Debina blew the candles and cut the cake, they all sang the famous 'Happy Birthday' song for her in unison.

ALSO READ: Ramayan fame Debina Bonnerjee extends help and cooks food for her building staff amidst lockdown

Not only this, but they also showered her with beautiful wishes. Well, this is the best use of technology. They not only followed all the social distancing rules to avoid the spread of COVID-19, but they also ensured that her day is made special as always. Also, not to miss, Debina was looking extremely beautiful in a black dress, the red lipstick only added to her overall beauty.

Both, Debina and Gurmeet took to their Instagram handles to share this unique way of celebrating the birthday and we're taken by awe. Adding fun to the celebration was the couple's cute furry friend, who also interacted with Debina's special friends.

Take a look at Debina's unique birthday celebration here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×