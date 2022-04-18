Debina Bonnerjee celebrates birthday in the most adorable way as she twins with newborn daughter Lianna; PICS

Debina Bonnerjee turned a year wiser. She became a household name following her stint in the TV series Ramayan. She is married to actor Gurmeet Choudhary. The couple fell in love while working together in the TV series Ramayan and tied the knot in February 2011. And, they got blessed with their daughter in early April this year. The new mother celebrated her birthday with her family.

For her birthday celebration, Debina twinned with her newborn daughter Lianna and they looked so cute and adorable. She opted for a green outfit. In the photos, she held her baby close and did not reveal her face. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Could it be more exciting a dream of twinning and winning life with you love you my baby @lianna_choudhary 2022 calls for the best birthday from here on…” As soon as she posted the photos, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Aww… this is really very touching... Lots of love to Mom and baby.” Another user commented, “Soooo Lovely pictures.”

See Debina’s post here:

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became proud parents of a baby girl on 3rd April. The couple announced the birth of their daughter with an adorable video. In the post, they revealed a glimpse of their newborn as they remove their hands and show the baby’s little hand. Gurmeet captioned it as, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

