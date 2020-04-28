Debina Bonnerjee channels her inner Daya from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in THIS video and it's hilarious

Debina Bonnerjee mimicked Daya ben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in a recent video on Instagram and it will leave you in splits. Take a look.

If there's one character that everyone is utterly smitten by from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it has to be Daya ben. She is innocent, she is funny and above all she is lovable. Well, if you're an ardent TMKOC follower, you will know that Daya has been missing from quite some time now. Yes, actress Disha Vakani went on on maternity leave around 2 years ago and has not returned back yet. Fans are missing Daya on the show, and have sent multiple requests all these years.

However, looks like just like all of us, Debina Bonnerjee is also all smitten by Daya ben. Why do you ask? The actress recently chanelled her inner Daya in mimicked her to perfection. Yes, the Vish actress turned her Daya mode on in a recent video, which she shared on her Instagram handle, and it is just hilarious. Donning a similar Gujarati-style saree and makeup like Daya aka Disha, Debinaa looked beautiful. She can be heard lip-syncing the famous dialogue, 'Aap aise kya dekh rahe ho? Bolo na. Mann mein mat rakho. Aap yehi kehna chahte ho na ki mein aaj kitni khoobsurat lag rahi hun.'

Take a look at Debina's video here:

The Vish actresses expression were on point, and her timing just enhanced the entire feel of it. Fans went gaga over Debina turning into Daya ben, and couldn't control their laughter. Well, it looks like we already have found a justified replacement for Daya ben. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

