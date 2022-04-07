Debina Bonnerjee cradles her baby to sleep as her dog sits on her lap; VIDEO

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are on cloud nine as they embraced parenthood recently. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on 3rd April and they shared the news on social media with a video and offered a glimpse of the tiny fingers of the baby. They brought their daughter home yesterday and Debina is spending time with her newborn. In the recent video shared by the actress, she offers a glimpse of her 'two babies'.

Debina is seen sitting comfortably and holding her baby as she is making her sleep. Her dog sees her and jumps up on her couch and lies down on her lap. Debina and Gurmeet love their pet and often share pictures with it. The actress captioned the video as, “How both my babies are faring.”

See the post here:

Gurmeet took to Instagram to share the news of their daughter coming home as he shared cute photos with his wife. In the photos, Gurmeet and Debina posed in front of a cute pink backdrop and a cake, which was placed in front of them. While sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Celebrating our little princess for life #welcomehomebaby.”

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee fell in love during their show Ramayan and they dated for several years before tying the knot. The couple got married in February 2011.

