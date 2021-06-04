Debina Bonnerjee decides to take a break from acting amidst pandemic & advises people to avoid desperation

Debina Bonnerjee has decided to stay at home and precautions in the pandemic situation, as she asks people to value their lives over their work.

Actress Debina Bonnerjee has recently issued her statement on the issue of working in a pandemic situation. She had been going out and working last year when there was the first wave of Coronavirus, but she has decided to refrain from going out this year. Since the complete lockdown situation occurred in Maharashtra since 15 April, the makers of the show have moved to other states for continuing the show production. The actors and the crew members also travel to these locations for income.

The actress talked to Hindustan Times about the situation and said that she has decided to wait it out for the present time. She is also telling people to take care of themselves as life is most important and having so much desperation in the present time is no good. The actress said it is different for people who don’t have anything for making a living, but for the people like her, can manage to wait for the situation to get better.

The Ramayan actress shared that she had received work offers, but she has decided to focus on taking all precautions and staying at home. She and her husband Gurmeet Chaudhary had been affected by COVID 19 this year.

She said that she got 2-3 show offers in between. She added that people are shooting in other cities like Bhopal and Lucknow, but they have also been affected by COVID 19. She said, “People are taking it lightly. They need to understand the gravity of the situation, and that we need to hold on for some time.”

Debina Bonnerjee has worked in popular TV shows like Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Nach Baliye 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Yam Hain Hum, Dr. Madhumati On Duty, Santoshi Maa, and others. She was last seen in the TV show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga as Mallika.

Credits :Hindustan Times

