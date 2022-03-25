Debina Bonnerjee dons a beautiful red traditional attire and ‘sindoor' for her 'Godh Bharai' ceremony, PICS

Television stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently took their social media handle and announced their pregnancy. The couple took to their respective social media handles and wrote, "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings." On Thursday, Debina Bonnerjee’s family hosted a traditional Bengali-style 'Godh Bharai' ceremony called ‘saadh’.

The popular actress shared a picture from her grand ceremony. In the photograph, Debina was seen donning a beautiful red traditional attire. She accessorised her attire with gold earrings and donned ‘sindoor'. Sharing the picture, Debina wrote, “Saadh or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves ..“Baby shower “ in western country and “godh bharayi” in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes #debinasdiary #journey #saadh #godhbharai” The actress even shared her close-up look and revealed she ate a few kilos at her ceremony.

Take a look:

Yesterday, the mommy-to-be who entered 3rd trimester shared details of her journey. Sharing a black and white picture, Debina wrote, “Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and caugh or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES. Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling… of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement….”

For those unaware, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee tied the knot in February 2011 in an intimate ceremony.

Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee shares her journey as she enters 3rd trimester: ‘A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety’