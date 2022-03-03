Debina Bonnerjee feels asking pregnancy questions to women can affect their mental health

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are on cloud nine as they will be welcoming a new member to their family. The couple recently announced the good news on their social media handles. They shared a beautiful picture and wrote, “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings.” Many celebrities congratulated them.

The actress has released a video in which she is seen discussing how it is shameful to ask women questions without first understanding how such questions can affect their mental health and what they are going through. Debina describes how terrible it must be for a woman in physical and mental distress to be asked questions such as "when are they going to become a mother?" and "why don't they want kids?" by others who aren't aware of her situation.

She also enumerates the three most fundamental reasons why a woman has not yet become a mother, the first of which is that she has her own reasons. It might be anything. Second, she must be fighting her own battles, whether physically or mentally and third, it may not be her fault, but it simply isn't occurring.

Through the video she sends a profound message to everyone out there, stating that being pregnant is undoubtedly one of the most wonderful gifts in the world, as is holding motherhood and accepting it, but at the same time, this question can both bring you joy and cause you harm.

Also Read: Past Blast: When Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were accused of fraud