Debina Bonnerjee gives the credit of her success to her parents

Ahead of International Day of Families on Friday, actress Debina Bonnerjee took out a moment to express her love for her parents.

"The credit for the success during my entire journey in the entertainment industry goes to my parents. I feel everything an individual does, is the combination of their own efforts and the support from their families. Since childhood, my parents have kept me highly engaged in extra-curricular activities, which I feel I would have never done without their motivation. Right from the beginning my family has contributed and worked hard in making me who I am today. My mom and dad have adjusted and compromised a lot, to give my brother and me a successful future. My family has protected me all along," she said.

With time, her co-stars have turned into her family too.

Debina shared: "I feel even our co-stars and the entire production team on the set turns into our family since we spend so much time with them. While shooting for 'Chidiya Ghar', the cast and the production team turned into my own extended family."

Debina is currently playing an important role in TV show "Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga", which airs on Sony SAB.

