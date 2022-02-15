Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary celebrate their anniversary with a fun dance on 'Kacha Badam'

It's time for a double celebration for television’s favorite couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee as they are celebrating their anniversary today. The duo recently shared the news of their pregnancy also. Gurmeet and Debina got married on 15th February in 2011. The couple has completed 11 years of their marriage and to mark their special day, Debina shared a dance video of the popular reel ‘Kacha Badam’.

In the video shared by the actress, she is seen twinning with hubby Gurmeet Choudhary as both of them donned a white t-shirt and blue denim. Debina is seen flaunting her baby bump in the video. The actress is seen dancing on a very popular dance trend on ‘Kacha Badam’. She shared in the caption, “Happyyyyy anniversary to us We have danced through our thick and thins holding each other’s hands….. what better way of welcoming another beautiful year of our togetherness Than this cute trending dance reel”.

See video here- CLICK

The soon-to-be-parents couple was recently spotted in the city as they enjoyed a dinner date on Valentine’s Day. In the pictures, the duo looked absolutely in love as they posed for the shutterbugs excitedly. Gurmeet looked dashing in a blue and white tie-dye shirt with dark pants. On the other hand, Debina looked stunning in a royal red velvet dress. With her one-shoulder dress, the actress carried a small red baguette bag. Moreover, her entire attire was enhanced with her sleek golden jewellery. We could also see soon-to-be mommy Debina’s baby bump. The two looked quite happy and excited.



Also read- Gurmeet Choudhary wishes Valentine’s Day to mommy-to-be Debina Bonnerjee with a rose; PHOTO