Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary remarried in Bengali style wedding? Don’t miss pictures

Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary are deemed as one of the most adoring couples of television industry. They leave no stone unturned to express their love for one another. The couple often makes headlines for their adorable chemistry and offers couple goals. They are often seen spending quality time together doing activities like grocery shopping together or enjoying a coffee date with their adorable dog. Their latest pictures in Bengali traditional wedding attire have gone viral on social media.

It was Debina Bonnerjee’s heartfelt wish to get married in traditional Bengali style, but could not do so. Now it seems her wish has been fulfilled as she and Gurmeet are seen dressed as a Bengali bride and groom. The pictures has increased curiosity among their fans about whether they have renewed their vows secretly. And looks like Gurmeet has fulfilled the wish of Debina to get married in the Bengali way. The duo look spectacular in the wedding attires. Gurmeet has donned a golden silk kurta with a dhoti. Debina stuns in her beautiful red saree and beautiful bridal makeup.

Gurmeet had also shared a post on his social media as he wrote “Finally”.

