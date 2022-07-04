Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary reveal daughter Lianna's face; Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij & others react

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. They became a household name following their stints in the TV series Ramayan. The couple fell in love while working together and tied the knot in February 2011. To note, they welcomed their first child Lianna in April this year. And, on July 03, the couple revealed their baby's face for the very first time.

Debina shared a cute photo on Instagram and wrote, "Introducing lianna...our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full- knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people...who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face."

Check Debina's post here:

As soon as she posted the photo, several celebrities dropped sweet comments in the comment section. Mahhi Vij wrote, "cuteee" while Jay Bhanushali dropped heart emoticons. Yuvika Chaudhary commented, 'Awwwww".

Check celebrities' reactions here:

For unversed, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became proud parents of a baby girl on 3rd April. The couple announced the birth of their daughter with an adorable video. In the post, they revealed a glimpse of their newborn as they remove their hands and show the baby’s little hand. Gurmeet captioned it as, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

