Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary reveal what they do when baby Lianna sleeps; Fans call them 'Super Cute'

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. They became a household name following their stints in the TV series Ramayan. The couple fell in love while working together and tied the knot in February 2011. To note, they welcomed their first child Lianna in April this year. The couple is on cloud nine as they currently enjoy being new parents. They enjoy a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, treats their fans with pictures and videos.

Speaking of which, Debina and Gurmeet revealed what they do when baby Lianna sleeps. They posted a dance video in the reels section of Instagram and looked super adorable as new parents twinned in black outfits. They looked cute as they matched the steps in the video. While sharing the post, Debina wrote, "This is what we do when our baby is asleep. Dancing mom dad

#dance #reels @guruchoudhary". As soon as they posted the video, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A user called them 'super cute'. Another fan commented, "Super Jodi".

Check Debina and Gurmeet's video here

For unversed, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became proud parents of a baby girl on 3rd April. The couple announced the birth of their daughter with an adorable video. In the post, they revealed a glimpse of their newborn as they remove their hands and show the baby’s little hand. Gurmeet captioned it as, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

