Debina Bonnerjee REACTS to people questioning her second pregnancy four months after Lianna; Read her reply

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are one of the sweetest couples in the television industry. The two enjoy a massive fan following on social media and often share a sneak peek of their lives with their loved ones on Instagram. Gurmeet and Debina became proud parents of a baby girl, Lianna on April 03. On Tuesday, August 16, Debina and Gurmeet again treated their followers by sharing an exciting piece of news. The two announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood once again.

Now, Debina and Gurmeet are experiencing this beautiful phase again their fans and people close to the duo are quite excited and have showered their immense love. However, some still have strong opinions and recently expressed them when Debina conducted a 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram. When a user asked does she not think she should have waited and given some time to Lianna before having a second child, she said, "Am also asking, what do people do when they have twins?" Meanwhile, she also revealed that the second child has been conceived naturally.

Take a look -

Another user wrote that she could have waited for a year at least, given how much she suffered during the first pregnancy. To this, she responded, "What is your suggestion in such a situation I call a miracle? ABORT?"

For the uninitiated, Debina has been quite vocal about how she faced endless hassles in getting pregnant because of endometriosis. The actress visited several gynecologists and IVF specialists for 5 years and took whatever possible treatments that she could. Endometriosis is a condition where the bleeding happens inside the wall and Debina resorted to allopathic, Ayurvedic, and acupuncture treatment as well.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gurmeet shared his excitement about becoming a father again soon. He said, “We are blessed that we are going to be parents again because my elder brother too is just eleven months older than me. Hum bhi ekdum back to back hi aaye the. And I always felt that my brother is my friend. So since Debina and I are always busy with work and shoot, Lianna should have a brother or a friend while growing up. So this was the right time. Hum do humare do hone chahiye, main hamesha believe karta hun. I really love kids".

Debina and Gurmeet announced their second pregnancy by posing with baby Lianna in one arm, and embracing her with the other while the actress flaunted the sonogram.

Speaking about the duo's love tale, Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together. The couple got married in February 2011 in a secret ceremony.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gurmeet & Debina Choudhary feel blessed to become parents again soon: Hum do humare do hone chahiye