Debina Bonnerjee shares her journey as she enters 3rd trimester: ‘A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety’

Television stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently took the internet by storm after they officially announced their pregnancy. The couple took to their respective social media handles and wrote, "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings." Now, the mommy-to-be took to her social media handle and shared details of her journey as she entered 3rd trimester.

Debina dropped a black and white photograph flaunting her baby bump and wrote, “Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and caugh or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES. Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling… of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement….”

She added, “Each milestone each appointment bringing in new worries. Is my beta HCG Hi enough? Is it increasing at the desired rate? Is there heartbeat at the next ultrasound? Is the baby growing correctly? Are all the scans normal? Movements?”

“I am forever grateful for this blessing. The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness ..Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible. What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby #thoughts #overcome,” Debina concluded.

For those unaware, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee tied the knot in February 2011 in an intimate ceremony.

