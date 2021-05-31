Debina Bonnerjee shares a hilarious throwback video from Khichdi with Praful Parekh & it will crack you up

Debina Bonnerjee shared a funny video of her cameo appearance from Khichdi featuring Praful Parekh and it has taken the internet by storm. Take a look.

The beautiful Debina Bonnerjee is known for her activeness on social media. Of late, the Ramayan actress has been treating fans to her stunning photos and workout videos. Right from creating awareness about social issues to giving a sneak peek into her happy moments, the talented star makes sure to keep her fan base hooked and entertained. Presently, Debina is trending on the internet for her cameo appearance on the popular comedy show 'Khichdi'. A clip from the show, showing Debina interacting with Praful Parekh has taken social media by storm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Debina shared a funny throwback video wherein she was seen having a hilarious conversation with Praful, played by Rajeev Mehta. In his trademark style, Praful can be seen comparing brushing his teeth early in the morning to Debina painting the canvas in an art gallery. He mistakenly thinks of it as 'aath' (eight) gallery, to which the actress explains the difference to him. Later, he is seen lauding the Qutub Minar by looking at the painting. However, Debina clarifies that it is Charminar. Then, Praful tells her that one out of them must be Qutub Minar. She informs him that the two are in different cities. However, Praful. fails to understand. Needless to say, the video will surely make you roll on the floor laughing.

Take a look at Debina Bonnerjee’s Instagram post below:

The post was captioned as Debina “Doing the round...So thought of posting it on my profile for some light moment! Did you see this yet?? Lots of love #khichdi #debinabonnerjee #throwback.”

On a related note, Khichdi was first premiered on television in September 2002. The popular sitcom came up with its second season titled Instant Khichdi.

Also Read: Gurmeet Choudhary urges everyone to get vaccinated after getting his first Covid 19 vaccine shot

Credits :Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Share your comment ×