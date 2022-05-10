Debina Bonnerjee shuts trolls like a boss for asking her 'why she holds her baby a certain way': All I say...

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became proud parents of a baby girl on 3rd April this year. And, since then the new parents are on cloud nine. They are treating his fans with little glimpses of their newborn daughter. However, they have not revealed her face yet. Debina was earlier, trolled by a few social media users for holding her baby in a certain way. Just a while ago, the new mom broke her silence and took to Instagram to shut all the trolls like a boss.

Sharing a beautiful photo of her family in the stories section of Instagram, Debina wrote, “So many questions you have!! Why I hold my baby a certain way…Why I call my mother-in-law aunty and not mommy…Any more questions?” She further wrote, “All I say I am surrounded by a few pairs of protective hands as you can see... who says it’s all fine.”

See Debina’s post here:

Debina and Gurmeet announced the birth of their daughter with an adorable video. In the post, they revealed a glimpse of their newborn as they remove their hands and show the baby’s little hand. Gurmeet captioned it as, “With utmost gratitude, we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.” They brought her home after two days on April 5.

In addition to this, Debina and Gurmeet fell in love while working together in the TV series Ramayan and tied the knot in February 2011.

