Debina Bonnerjee urges fans to spend time with parents amid lockdown: It takes little effort to make their day

As Maharashtra continues to witness a lockdown, Debina Bonnerjee has a special request for her fans.

As COVID 19 cases continue to rise, several state governments have been taking stringent measures to curb the widespread of the deadly virus. Amid this, the Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has imposed lockdown in the state till May 5. Following this, everyone has once again been couped in their respective house. While it is quite an annoying situation for everyone, Debina Bonnerjee has requested her fans to make sure to spend time with their respective parents during the lockdown and make them feel special.

Sharing an interesting video on Instagram, she wrote, “It’s so easy to get caught up in an I, me, myself spiral at a time like this but take a moment to turn to your parents – As unusual as this situation is for us, it’s far more unusual for them. They don’t keep up with trends, they’re not as active as us on Instagram and they don’t wait for the next Game Of Thrones season like you and me – which means, they don’t know what to do and yet, they never complain. All it takes is a little effort from our end to make their whole day.”

Debina further added, “When this is over and we’re back to our routines, we’re going to get busy. Use this time to be their children again, put your phone down and having a conversation with them. Talk about the good old days, hear their stories, learn something new about them or teach them something new today. We’re blessed to be home safe with our parents at such a time, let’s make every day count both for us and for them. Here’s your chance to say thank you”.

Take a look at Debina’s post:

To note, the actress and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary have been actively raising awareness about the COVID 19 resources. This isn’t all. Gurmeet has also decided to open an ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man.

