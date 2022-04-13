Debina & Gurmeet Choudhary share video of the decor for their daughter’s warm welcome at home

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary embraced parenthood a few days back. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on 3rd April and they brought the baby back home a few days ago. The couple recently shared a video of the whole process of the baby going home for the first time and the decor at the home which was a surprise for the couple.

In the video shared by Debina, the actress offered a glimpse of the hospital where she was admitted. She also shared a video of decor in their home with pink and white balloons. There was pink floral decoration all over the house. A special corner of the house was decorated with balloons and a pink board, on which it was written, ‘Welcome home baby’. Debina also offered a glimpse into the nursery which was stuffed with toys and balloons. They also showed the beautiful cake which they cut along with their family.

See the video here- CLICK

Debina Bonnerjee had shared in an interview with ETimes about her experience of embracing motherhood. She said, “It took some time for the whole feeling to sink in. I was fully prepared, and I knew what to do. It was funny that Gurmeet and I cried so much when we saw her for the first time. The happy tears just wouldn’t stop. Both sets of grandparents are on top of the world. People around me are very happy that it’s a girl.”

