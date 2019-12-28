Decade Ender: From Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Mahabharat to Beyhadh; Top Television shows which made a difference

From Bade Acche Lagte Hain, to Naagin and Yeh Hai Chahatein, as we kiss goodbye to the decade, we list down our picks of the top TV shows which made a difference in the last decade. Read.

The last decade has been full of surprises spewing in different and intriguing content. As we bid our farewell to the seemingly 'woke' decade, Indian Television in its arena has been still struggling to upgrade its content, though there have been a few shows here and there which really changed the landscape, the content and the level of the small screen. Though it has been short-lived, many of these shows even went on to create a lot of conversation amongst fans leaving us with a hope for a better future. Social drama amalgamated with a love story is the new key to success on TV. But thanks to the few producers and actors who have taken risks with their subjects to change the narrative on TV. To kiss goodbye to the decade, we list down our picks of the top TV shows which made a difference in the last decade.

2010: Sasural Genda Phool:

This Ragini Khanna and Jay Soni's show aired in 2010 and attempted to change the age-old myth related to in-laws and 'sasural'. The show showcased the in-laws in a rather positive light which was pretty new to TV in the last decade given that for the most times, Television has thrived on showing saas-bahu at loggerheads. It was refreshing, for sure!

2011: We have three picks in this year, all tackled different subjects and are iconic in their own ways:

Bade Acche Lagte Hain:

This Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar show, for the first time in years, normalised love between two middle-aged people. It changed the perception and stigma attached to romance between two elderly people and was pathbreaking. The show went on to do very well on TV.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon:

IPKKND starred and Barun Sobti in lead roles and was essentially a love story which strived all the right chords with the audience. Though the show was pretty much about an angry young man and a damsel in distress, it thrived amidst saas-bahu sagas paving way for many other such love stories to breathe.

Diya Aur Bati Hum:

The show starred Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid in lead roles and was a game-changer. The show focused on an encouraging husband who supported his wife's ambition of being a police officer in a small village in Rajasthan. It motivated women to live their dreams and showed how men can be of great support for the same. It was a much-needed breather and is still continues to resonate well in society.

2012: Qubool Hai

Qubool Hai with Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead roles was perhaps one of the rare shows which brought to the forefront and concentrated on the Muslim culture. Surbhi as Zoya was an extremely progressive woman, which was again something new for TV. In a refreshing change, we saw a protagonist wearing jeans and top without any inhibition and normalising voicing once voice.

2013: Mahabharat

Mahabharat starring Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun among others was a clean success. The show was high on production value and again paved the way for mythological shows to make a comeback. The show was meticulously executed and kept audiences hooked. It was new to the audience who had been bored of watching love stories and saas bahu sagas.

2014: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

and starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein made a very promising start with it tackling the subject of infertility and changing the way society perceives or looks at a woman who perhaps can't conceive. Despite a late-night time slot, the show resonated with many because of its fresh take and showing two different cultures but later the show succumbed to the pressure of TRP and lost its plot but that doesn't take away the good from it.

2015: Naagin

The first instalment of Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin premiered in this year. Though it is heavily trolled by many, no one can deny that the show took the entire trend of supernaturals to the next level. The TRPs the show garnered was huge making it the top show for the entire time it aired. It is currently in its 4th season.

2016: Looks like 2016 was a good year for TV as many shows on new subjects aired this year.

Ishqbaaaz:

Starring Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna in the lead role, Ishqbaaaz challenged societal norms and ingrained patriarchal beliefs like no one else. It was a well-made love story which highlights important issues with their narrative. Nakuul and Surbhi's impeccable strength as actors was an added bonus to the makers. It definitely changed the way audiences perceived drama. The show became a cult eventually.

Naamkarann:

Mahesh Bhatt backed show Naamkarann questioned the shallow mindset of the society who discriminates amongst children. It traced the journey of Avni, an illegitimate child, who struggles to find respect and name in society. It makes us wonder if we as humans are losing humanity in an attempt to live a superficial happy life.

Beyhadh:

changed the way audiences perceived female protagonist on Television with Beyhadh. She played an obsessive lover, Maya, in the show with greyer shades to her which was both refreshing and intriguing to watch. It is currently in its second season.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi:

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' show was all about equality. It showed the right kind of ambitious women who was unapologetic and stood her ground. The show was sensitively handled and became a cult in its own right.

Shakti Asitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki:

At the end when the competition was so high, and Rubina Dilaik came up with a show which showed a love story of a transgender and a man. The show aims to change people's outlook and gain more respect and love for transgenders in society. It is one of a kind, truly!

2017: Ishq Mein Marjawan

and Aalisha Panwar's Ishq Mein Marjawan was one of a kind thriller show which left the audience on the edge. The prime time show catered to everyone who wanted to see real characters and not the usual love sagas. The uniqueness it brought to the audience kept it enticing. There were so many shades to play with for the actors as well.

2018: We again have as many as three picks for the year

Ishq Subhan Allah:

Starring Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan in lead roles, Ishq Subhan Allah majorly focused on the Muslim culture and aimed at finding answers and simplifying the culture for many. It asked all the right questions, be it triple talaq, why do men have the right to divorce women at their behest and many more. It resonated with many in the audience making it one of the most rated shows on Indian TV.

Patiala Babes:

Ashnoor Kaur, Paridhi Sharma's show focused on providing wings to mothers to be able to live their dreams. The show was light and refreshing and is currently in its second season.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka:

, Shakti Arora, Aditi starrer Silsila death with the issue of infidelity and an extramarital affair. The subject was pretty strong for the time, the show did well initially. However, later on it garnered a lot of flak and was shut down.

2019: Again, this year we saw a couple of shows which aired and look promising

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke:

Essentially a family drama, this Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma show highlight the need for courtship before marriage. The show has been doing pretty well.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan:

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola's show has started off well as it focuses on a teenager who wants to get his widowed father married again. It aims at normalising second marriages in a society where it is still a taboo.

Yeh Hai Chahatein:

Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi's new show Yeh Hai Chahatein is pretty new but the storyline looks promising. The story traces the difficulties a single mother has to face.

