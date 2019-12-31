Decade Ender: Ram Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Shaheer Sheikh; Actors who won hearts with acting prowess

From Ram Kapoor who slayed it in Bade Acche Lagte Hain to Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard to Shaheer Sheikh in Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and more, here's our pick.
1158 reads Mumbai Updated: December 31, 2019 01:31 pm
Decade Ender: Ram Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Shaheer Sheikh; Actors who won hearts with acting prowess
Today is the last day for the decade as we are all set to embrace 2020. With hope for better content and performances in the year to come, let's take a look back at the top actors in the last decade who won hearts and carved a niche for themselves with their acting prowess. From Ram Kapoor who slayed it in Bade Acche Lagte Hain to Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard to Shaheer Sheikh in Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and more, here's our pick. 

2019: We have three picks for the year

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin Khan with his charm and versatility has been one of the most loved actors on Indian Television. The actor nailed it as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with his acting prowess. Be it the emotional scenes or the romantic ones, Mohsin is a great pick and we only wait to see him portray more shades in the year to come. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shaheer Sheikh: Shaheer has always been great when it comes to acting chops. As Abir, Shaheer has already won hearts with the resistance, charm and graph he has been able to portray in the last 8 months. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Karan V Grover: Karan, currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, has left most in splits with his comical timing and performance. Be it his Malabar Hills attitude to his romantic side, Karan is definitely versatile and epic when it comes to playing Dr Rohit. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2018: We have three picks for the year

Parth Samthaan: Parth returned to TV after a few years and boy, his boyish charm as Anurag left everyone hyperventilating for most parts. The actor is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Adnan Khan: Adnan as Kabir in Ishq Subhan Allah is quite a revelation in the last two years. The angst, the confusion and the idealistic approach he has to Kabir is worth a mention. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vivian Dsena: Vivian in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Madhubala left everyone weak on their knees. From playing a superstar to a lover, Vivian has aced the game quite well. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2017: Dheeraj Dhoopar: Dheeraj rose to fame as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. He swears by his lover boy image in the show and enjoys a great fan following. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2016: Again, we have two picks for the year

Nakuul Mehta: Nakuul slayed it as the angry young man who has a series of redemption in Ishqbaaaz. The actor ruled TV for almost 3  years as Shivaay Singh Oberoi becoming one of the most loved and followed celebrities. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Zain Imam: Zain as Neil in Naamkarann was flamboyant yet emotional and was a man of words. There is no denying he was stupendous in his act and we cannot wait to have him back onscreen. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2015: Arjun Bijlani: Arjun had Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil among others this year. Within his parameter, the actor played various shades convincingly and is one of the most sought after actor on Indian Tv. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2014: Shabbir Ahluwalia: Shabbir as Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya has been a rage on Indian television. From essaying a rockstar's role to getting the nuances of a romantic person right, Shabbir has been a pro. 

2013: Karan Patel: Karan Patel as Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was quite loved. From a nonchalant Punjabi father to a responsible father and a lover, Patel was quite on point with his acting prowess. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2012: Karan Singh Grover: Karan Singh Grover as Asas in Qubool Hai was a hardcore freak and lover boy and there is hardly anyone who escaped his charm. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2011: Two picks again

Barun Sobti: Barun in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon made sure to leave fans swooning. He was on point as Arnav and his chemistry with Sanaya was loved by many. 

Ram Kapoor: There is no competition to Ram Kapoor in Bade Acche Lagte Hain when it comes to slaying it. With subtlety as his weapon, Ram was all over the media and heart.

2010: Jay Soni: Jay Soni in Sasural Genda Phool was a breath of fresh air. His innocence left everyone swooning.

