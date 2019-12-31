Decade Ender: Ram Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Shaheer Sheikh; Actors who won hearts with acting prowess
Today is the last day for the decade as we are all set to embrace 2020. With hope for better content and performances in the year to come, let's take a look back at the top actors in the last decade who won hearts and carved a niche for themselves with their acting prowess. From Ram Kapoor who slayed it in Bade Acche Lagte Hain to Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard to Shaheer Sheikh in Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and more, here's our pick.
2019: We have three picks for the year
Mohsin Khan: Mohsin Khan with his charm and versatility has been one of the most loved actors on Indian Television. The actor nailed it as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with his acting prowess. Be it the emotional scenes or the romantic ones, Mohsin is a great pick and we only wait to see him portray more shades in the year to come.
Shaheer Sheikh: Shaheer has always been great when it comes to acting chops. As Abir, Shaheer has already won hearts with the resistance, charm and graph he has been able to portray in the last 8 months.
Karan V Grover: Karan, currently seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, has left most in splits with his comical timing and performance. Be it his Malabar Hills attitude to his romantic side, Karan is definitely versatile and epic when it comes to playing Dr Rohit.
Nakuul Mehta: Nakuul slayed it as the angry young man who has a series of redemption in Ishqbaaaz. The actor ruled TV for almost 3 years as Shivaay Singh Oberoi becoming one of the most loved and followed celebrities.
2015: Arjun Bijlani: Arjun had Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil among others this year. Within his parameter, the actor played various shades convincingly and is one of the most sought after actor on Indian Tv.
2014: Shabbir Ahluwalia: Shabbir as Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya has been a rage on Indian television. From essaying a rockstar's role to getting the nuances of a romantic person right, Shabbir has been a pro.
2013: Karan Patel: Karan Patel as Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was quite loved. From a nonchalant Punjabi father to a responsible father and a lover, Patel was quite on point with his acting prowess.
