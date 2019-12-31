Decade Ender: Shivangi Joshi, Sakshi Tanwar, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Actresses who left everyone swooning
From Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Acche Lagte Hain to Hina Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, to Mouni Roy as Naagin, here's a list of the top performances in the last decade.
Written By
Bhavna Agarwal
3186 reads Mumbai Published: December 31, 2019 12:58 pm
2019 has been a great year as far the content is concerned and while Television is still struggling to get a grip on its content, there have been some great performances by the actresses in the industry. From Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Acche Lagte Hain to Hina Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, to Mouni Roy as Naagin, here's a list of the top performances in the last decade.
2019: We have three picks for the year
Shivangi Joshi: Shivangi as Naira is loved and adored like no one else. At the young age, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has been on the top of her game.
Shweta Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari made a comeback in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan as the progressive Gurdeep who is vulnerable yet bubbly. There is no doubt of Shweta slaying the character. She brings in nuances like no one else when it comes to her roles.
Rhea Sharma: Within 8 months, Rhea Sharma as Mishti has managed to garner lots of love and appreciation. She is no damsel in distress but a character who stands for herself and is an inspiration in many ways.
Drashti Dhami: Drashti played the role of a domestic violence victim to the T in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She also played a titular role in Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon where her chemistry with Vivian was much loved.
2012: Surbhi Jyoti: As Zoya in Qubool Hai, Surbhi Jyoti changed the way Indian heroines are portrayed on Television. She was smart, sassy and yet vulnerable which made us quite a rage. She also played the role of Bella in Naagin 3.
