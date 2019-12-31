Decade Ender: Shivangi Joshi, Sakshi Tanwar, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Actresses who left everyone swooning

From Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Acche Lagte Hain to Hina Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, to Mouni Roy as Naagin, here's a list of the top performances in the last decade.
2019 has been a great year as far the content is concerned and while Television is still struggling to get a grip on its content, there have been some great performances by the actresses in the industry. From Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Acche Lagte Hain to Hina Khan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, to Mouni Roy as Naagin, here's a list of the top performances in the last decade. 

2019: We have three picks for the year

Shivangi Joshi: Shivangi as Naira is loved and adored like no one else. At the young age, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has been on the top of her game. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shweta Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari made a comeback in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan as the progressive Gurdeep who is vulnerable yet bubbly. There is no doubt of Shweta slaying the character. She brings in nuances like no one else when it comes to her roles. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rhea Sharma: Within 8 months, Rhea Sharma as Mishti has managed to garner lots of love and appreciation. She is no damsel in distress but a character who stands for herself and is an inspiration in many ways. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dipika Kakar: Dipika returns as Television Actor Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress brings in all the flavours of a TV actress pretty well in the show and is lauded for the same. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hina Khan: Hina Khan slayed it as Akshara for close to seven years and later played an antagonist as Komolika, all in one decade leaving everyone appalled with her versatility. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2018: Erica Fernandes: Erica Fernandes filled in the shoes of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay very well. She was also seen as Dr Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi before KZK. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Drashti Dhami: Drashti played the role of a domestic violence victim to the T in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She also played a titular role in Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon where her chemistry with Vivian was much loved. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2017: Shraddha Arya: Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya is much loved by fans. She has been ruling hearts with the show being amongst the top shows for the longest time. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2016: Jennifer Winget: Jennifer Winget as Maya in Beyhadh changed the way people look at the female protagonist in India. The greyer shades she played to conviction has left us all swooning. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Surbhi Chandna: Surbhi Chandna as Annika in Ishqbaaaz became a rage of sorts. She is currently seen in Sanjivani. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2015: Mouni Roy: Mouni Roy became the talk of the town as she played Naagin, in the supernatural drama. Till today, Mouni continues to be known as the favourite Naagin on Television. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2014: Sriti Jha: Sriti Jha in Kumkum Bhagya is the perfect damsel in distress. Though the show is pretty stretched, there is no denying that Sriti won hearts as Pragya and continues to do so. 

2013: Divyanka Tripathi: Divyanka is one of the most top-rated actresses on Television. With Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she became the favourite Ishi Maa. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2012: Surbhi Jyoti: As Zoya in Qubool Hai, Surbhi Jyoti changed the way Indian heroines are portrayed on Television. She was smart, sassy and yet vulnerable which made us quite a rage. She also played the role of Bella in Naagin 3. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2011: Sanaya Irani: Sanaya in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was quite loved and adored. Khushi was the perfect muse on Television with her chemistry with Barun becoming the most popular one. 

2010: Ragini Khanna: Ragini Khanna as the bubbly, snobbish bahu was quite adorable in Sasural Genda Phool. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

