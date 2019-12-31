Decade Ender: ShiVika, AnuPre, KaiRa, RishBala; couples that cast a spell of magic and romance on Television

From ShiVika, RishBala to ArShi, AnuPre, check out the top Jodis of the decade. You don't want to miss this.

Indian Television has always managed to leave audiences swooning with the chemistry and heat the onscreen couples exude in the shows. In the last decade, there have been jodis which have left us tight-lipped and hyperventilating with their chemistry. But, we pick the top 8 who not only dazzled us but also were a rage. Their chemistry continues to remain unbeatable and we genuinely swear by it. Take a look.

ShiVika (Shivaay and Annika):

Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna made sure to leave us enchanted and how as the angry young man Shivaay and khidkitod Annika in Ishqbaaz. The show became a cult on Television and Nakuul and Surbhi aka NarBhi made Shivika iconic. There is perhaps no match to the duo when it comes to exuding romance and vulnerability to perfection. Also, what makes them special is their character graph. From making mistakes to owning up to it, the couple was flawed yet perfect in its own right.

KaiRa (Kartik and Naira):

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi live, breath and conquer as Kaira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The two recently completed 1000 episodes as Kaira, which is a huge feat for anyone especially when it comes to Hindi GEC. The two can go from innocence to being Tom and Jerry and the perfect Romeo and Juliet in minutes. No one can do Kaira better than Mohsin and Shivangi. Period.

AnuPre (Anurag and Prerna):

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are a perfect match to goofiness, love and energy in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The two make for quite a couple onscreen bringing in subtle elements of romance. Despite huge comparisons to match, both Parth and Erica have managed to cast a spell of magic on the audience truly!

RishBala (Rishabh and Madhubala):

and were magic onscreen. Their intimate scenes onscreen were all hot and happening leaving fans in a frenzy. The hate and love relationship they shared as RishBala left fans rooting desperately for them and we cannot agree more!

ArShi (Arnav and Khushi):

Barun Sobti and are best of friends today but a look at Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and we will be surprised to see the chemistry they shared as ArShi. Magic is the word. Their love story was not unique but they made it unique with the kind of love and power-packed performance they delivered.

AdiYa (Aditya and Zoya):

Harshad Chopda and were a rage in Bepannaah. Their off-screen camaraderie reflected onscreen leaving fans enamoured. The fans are still waiting to see the duo back onscreen.

DeVakshi (Dev and Sonakshi):

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes as Dev and Sonakshi were cuteness personified. Their chemistry seemed seamless and organic and what really left fans happy was this was a couple they could relate to. It was pure innocence and magic, again!

AsYa (Asad and Zoya):

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti in Qubool Hai left fans weak on their knees. Their constant banters and the rise and fall romance was endearing and pure love.

Which was your favourite jodi of the decade?

Credits :Pinkvilla

