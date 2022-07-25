Deepesh Bhan Demise: Rohitashv Gour arrives at actor's home for prayer meet; Saumya Tandon offers prayers

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan, passed away on July 23, 2022. The sudden demise of the 41 years old actor has shocked the whole cast of the show. Saumya Tandon, who was part of the show for more than 5 years, was also taken aback by the disheartening news. She had earlier shared a post with their picture as she remembered the late actor and comedian. She recently visited with her son for some peace.

Saumya Tandon shared a post on social media, where she is seen seated on the floor and her son is seated on her lap. Both of them had closed their eyes as they offered prayers. Saumya wore a white salwar kameez and her son also wore a white kurta. Saumya wrote: “Count your blessings. Practice gratitude. The only way to experience happiness. #stateofmind #onmymind #mondaymotivation”

Take a look at the post:

The actress had rushed to Deepesh's house after she received news of her former co-star's death. Saumya was the original Anita bhabhi of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

Actor Rohitashv Gour, who plays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in the show was seen at the prayer meet at Deepesh’s home today.

Saumya had told ETimes TV that scenes at his house where the body lay in wait for Deepesh's brother were terrible and the visuals will not go away from the eyes and minds of those who had rushed to be with the departed soul.

Saumya said, "I am extremely shaken up. It’s shattering to see his young wife and son’s life fall apart in a moment. It’s cruel and heartbreaking. I pray God gives her all the strength to face this. Deepesh was the kindest and nicest person I knew. He was a gem."

The entire cast and crew of 'BGPH' was present at Deepesh's house from nearly 12.30 pm and stayed on till the end.

