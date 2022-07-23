Deepesh Bhan Demise: Rohitashv Gour remembers Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai co-actor post his tragic death

Deepesh Bhan’s untimely demise has left his fans, family, and friends in a state of shock and mourning. The actor’s death is a loss to the television fraternity and the country as a whole. He breathed his last on Saturday, the 23rd of July after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Deepesh was seen essaying the role of Malkhan in popular daily soap Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. And now, his co-actor Rohitashv Gour has expressed his grief on the death of his dear colleague.

Rohitashv Gour remembers co-actor Deepesh Bhan

Talking to media, Rohitashv Gour said that he can’t believe that Deepesh is no longer among them. He shared that they were together till 9 pm last night, and were supposed to meet at shoot at 9 am this morning. Gour expressed that the tragic news this morning has left him absolutely broken.

When asked when he talked with the late actor last, Gour shared that they conversed just last night, and had uploaded a video on Instagram where they featured together as well. He further added that they were supposed to upload another video today as well, the idea for which was given by Deepesh himself. Rohitashv Gour revealed that they were laughing and talking last night and had no idea that Deepesh would no longer be among them.

He further expressed his concern about the rising number of sudden and unprecedented deaths these days, without any warning signs or symptoms. The actor further opined that ever since the pandemic, things have been extremely difficult for most people, and their stress levels have increased significantly. Gour expressed that people should share their problems with each other without worrying about what others would say.

Click HERE to watch the video.

Deepesh Bhan is survived by his wife, his one-year-old child, and parents.

ALSO READ: Deepesh Bhan funeral: Late actor's wife weeps inconsolably; Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai team & others pay respect