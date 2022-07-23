Deepesh Bhan demise: Saumya Tandon, Nakuul Mehta, Neha Pendse, Vidhisha Srivastava pay tribute

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away on Saturday morning. It was a sudden death, the actor breathed his last on July 23. He played the role of Malkhan on the show and was known for his knack for comedy. The actor was playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed and was taken to the doctor. As per reports by Etimes, it was earlier suspected to be a heart attack but later Shubhangi Atre confirmed that it was due to a brain haemorrhage. The sudden demise of the talented actor has come as a shock to his co-actors and the whole entertainment fraternity.

Nakuul Mehta shared a twitter post and wrote, “Go well, Deepesh!”

Vidhisha Srivastava who presently plays the role of Anita Bhabhi in the show, shared a picture with the late actor and wrote, “You are irreplacable !! You will be missed !!”

Saumya Tandon, who played the role of Anita Bhabhi for more than 5 years, shared a picture with the actor and wrote, “Can’t believe you are gone. Can’t hear you laugh, or sing , and react to your PJs. You were a heart of gold. light up heaven Deepesh Bhan with your goodness. Miss you”

Nehha Pendse, who was part of the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, for few year, also shared a post for the late actor. She wrote, “Will remember you as a kind person. Rest well.”

Kavita Kaushik shared a twitter post, as she wrote, “In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all.”