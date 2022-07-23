Deepesh Bhan funeral: Late actor's wife weeps inconsolably; Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai team & others pay respect

In what came as a shocking piece of news from the television industry, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away today. According to media reports, Deepesh, who played the role of Malkhan in the show, collapsed while playing cricket in his building in Dahisar. He was 41. The news of Deepesh’s demise has spread like wildfire and the social media is abuzz with condolence messages. It is indeed a difficult time for the family and his wife has been inconsolable.

For the uninitiated, Deepesh had tied the knot in 2019 and they have an eighteen month old son. The actor’s demise has come as a massive shock for everyone. The team Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai including Rohitashv Gour, Aasif Sheikh, Anup Upadhyay, and other celebs were seen arriving to pay their last rites to the late actor. Earlier, the team of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai had released a statement about Deepesh Bhan and said, “Deeply saddened & shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace. God give his family the strength to cope with this great loss. Sanjay & Binaiferr Kohli. And the Entire Team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai”.

Take a look at Deepesh Bhan’s Funeral pics:

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik, who had shared the screen with Deepesh in F.I.R, shared a pic of the late actor from the show and stated that she is in deep shock with the actor’s demise. She also mentioned that Deepesh was a healthy person who didn’t smoke or drink. Sharing Kavita’s tweet, Nakuul Mehta also mourned Deepesh’s demise.

Also Read: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passes away at 41; Rohitashv Gour, Kavita Kaushik mourn the loss