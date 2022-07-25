Deepesh Bhan Prayer Meet: Shubhangi Atre weeps inconsolably, Kiku Sharda & others pay last respects; PICS

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan, passed away on Saturday morning while playing cricket. The actor played the character of Malkhan on the show since its inception. The news of Deepesh’s demise has spread like wildfire and social media is abuzz with condolence messages. For the uninitiated, Deepesh had tied the knot in 2019 and they have an eighteen-month-old son. It is indeed a difficult time for the family and his wife has been inconsolable. His co-stars are heartbroken after losing their beloved friend.

Deepesh Bhan's Prayer Meet was arranged today where celebs like Kiku Sharda, Vidhisha Srivastava, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, Nirmal Soni, and others were present to pay their last respects. Shubhangi Atre cried inconsolably as she offered her respects and looked heartbroken after losing her dearest friend. While talking to the paparazzi, Vidhisha Srivastava reveals that she was shocked and saddened to hear about Deepesh's demise news. The actress revealed that she shot with Deepesh a day prior to his demise. She further added that she was supposed to shoot a scene on the day when Deepesh passed away.

Check out PICS from Deepesh Bhan's Prayer Meet

For the unversed, Deepesh's co-star Aasif Sheikh had revealed to Hindustan Times that Deepesh suffered a brain hemorrhage. Bhan was supposed to shoot for the show much-loved comedy show. He went to the gym at around seven in the morning and stopped to play cricket in his building’s compound at Dahisar.

Aasif deduced that Deepesh may not have eaten anything in the morning and then while playing cricket, he ran and the blood pressure rose. He immediately fell down. The hospital where Bhan was rushed to, was hardly five minutes away from his residence, but he was announced dead on arrival.

