Deepesh Bhan’s co-star Saumya Tandon raises a fund for late actor’s family; Says 'He always spoke about his..'

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away on July 23 leaving his family, friends, and fans heartbroken. He played the role of Malkhan in the show and was known for his knack for comedy. It was shocking and unbelievable news for his co-actors as Deepesh was fit and fine a day before his demise. Speaking about his personal life, Deepesh tied the knot in 2019 and has an eighteen-month-old son. Post his demise, the late actor's family is batting with many challenges and now his co-star Saumya Tandon has taken an initiative to help them.

Deepesh Bhan's co-star Saumya Tandon, who used to play the role of Anita Bhabhi, shared a video on her Instagram handle where she urged fans to contribute and help Deepesh's family. In this video, Saumya says, "Deepesh is no more with us but his memories and his words will always stay with me. He always spoke about his house which he had purchased by taking a home loan. He then got married and has a son. Now he is gone but whatever happiness he has given us we can return him by giving the house to his son. I have created a fund and whatever amount will be collected will be given to Deepesh's wife, through which she can pay the home loan. So, please contribute to make Deepesh's dream come true".

Click here to watch Saumya's video

Sharing this video, Saumya Tandon captioned, "This is for one of the sweetest co actors I worked with @deepeshbhan . Let’s show good people don’t go unnoticed. Every small bit counts. #helpdeepeshsfamily Link of the fund is in the bio. You can avoid giving tip to the ketto platform, write zero there".

For the unversed, Deepesh's co-star Aasif Sheikh had revealed to Hindustan Times that Deepesh suffered a brain hemorrhage. He went to the gym at around seven in the morning and stopped to play cricket in his building’s compound at Dahisar. Aasif deduced that Deepesh may not have eaten anything in the morning, and then while playing cricket, he ran, and his blood pressure rose. He immediately fell down. The hospital where Deepesh was rushed was hardly five minutes away from his residence, but he was announced dead on arrival.

Deepesh's co-stars Shubhangi Atre, Rohitash Gour, Aashif Sheikh, Kiku Sharda, Nirmal Soni, Vidisha Srivastava, and others were seen at the prayer meeting for the late actor.

Also Read: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Yogesh H Tripathi shares video with late actor Deepesh Bhan; Saumya Tandon reacts