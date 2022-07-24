Deepesh Bhan to Sidharth Shukla: TV actors whose untimely death shook the nation

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan's sudden death on July 23, left everyone numb. Last year, millions of hearts broke when Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla succumbed to a heart attack. Let's take a look at such young actors whose untimely deaths left several of their fans heartbroken. It also raises the question of despite leading a healthy and strict lifestyle, what could be the cause of these actors dying young. Read on:

Deepesh Bhan

Deepesh Bhan (41) was seen in the sitcom, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain where he played the role of Malkhan Singh. The actor died due to a brain hemorrhage on July 23. His co-actors shared that Deepesh played cricket as usual in the morning in his society and bent to pick the ball when he had a fall. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but before reaching there, he had already breathed his last. He is survived by his wife and an eighteen-month-old child.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla (40) succumbed to a cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021. The news of his death broke several hearts and created an atmosphere of shock and sadness around. His family, along with Shehnaaz Gill were left in a torn state and the visuals from the crematorium broke many hearts. His fans too cried inconsolably outside the crematorium.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput (34) is another name that created a wave of shock, sadness, and controversies after he was found hanging around a ceiling fan in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The alleged suicide led to several other controversies while CBI investigated the case. Fans still miss him and create a trend for him on Twitter.

Divya Bhatnagar

Divya Bhatnagar (34), seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, died due to COVID-19 complications on December 7, 2020. After her demise, Devoleena Bhattacharjee accused her husband Gagan Gabru of domestic violence on Instagram.

Kushal Punjabi

Kushal Punjabi (42) died by suicide on December 26, 2019, and left a note behind that said, nobody should be held responsible for his death. It was his friends that saw his body hanging in his residence. As per the suicide note, Kushal distributed his property among his parents and son.

Kavi Kumar Azad

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Kavi Kumar Azad (46) suffered a massive cardiac arrest on July 9, 2018, and was declared dead. He played the role of Dr. Hathi on the show for several years and is best remembered by his onscreen name.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee (24) died by suicide on April 1, 2016. Reportedly, the actress had a troublesome relationship with her boyfriend Rahul Raj and slipped into alcoholism and depression. Pratyusha's parents filed a case against Rahul Raj for abetment of suicide.

