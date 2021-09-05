Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Farah Khan's SELFIE from sets of KBC 13 is unmissable.

Several reality shows in the last few months have been demanding our attention and one of them is Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The latest season of the show has been a total winner and the legendary Amitab Bachchan's hosting duties continue to be unmatched. While Big B entertains us onscreen, he also seems to be doing it off the screen.

On Sunday, Farah Khan dropped a special photo featuring herself, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Turns out, the photo was from the sets of KBC 13 where Farah and Deepika arrived to shoot a special Teacher's Day episode. Given the theme, it was apt to have Farah and Deepika on the hot seat as the filmmaker launched Deepika into showbiz with Om Shanti Om.

Sharing the selfie, Farah captioned it, "U know its a great day whn ur selfie is clicked by the legend himself.. @amitabhbachchan .. thank you my darling @deepikapadukone for this #teachersday special episode of #kbc .. (will air next Friday)."

Farah clarified that the photo was clicked a few days before she contracted Covid-19. She wrote, "P.S- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post shoot (sic)."

Take a look at the photo below:

Despite being fully vaccinated, Farah Khan tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The filmmaker is currently under home quarantine.

