Deepika Singh on being trolled for posing with uprooted tree amid cyclone: Wouldn’t encourage anyone to do it

Soon after Deepika Singh was trolled for posing with an uprooted tree during a cyclone, she has now opened up on the controversy.

Television actress Deepika Singh Goyal recently landed in a controversy after she had shared pics of herself posing on the road during the recent Cyclone Tauktae. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actress was seen posing with an uprooted tree while enjoying the Mumbai rains lately and her pics invited a lot of flak. In fact, the netizens were seen slamming the Deepika for posing with an uprooted tree while the cyclone had created a lot of destruction in the city.

And now, the actress has finally addressed the controversy and stated her side of the story. While speaking to The Times of India, Deepika stated. “I live in a flat, which is on the ground floor. This was a tree that we had planted many years ago outside our house, which unfortunately fell during the cyclone. The tree fell on our car and so my husband Rohit and I stepped out in the rains to move it from the car. During that time my husband thought of clicking a few pictures. It was just something we did spontaneously. My husband is a good photographer, so we just clicked a few pictures.”

The actress also explained that she didn’t intend to be insensitive and doesn’t intend to encourage anyone for the same. “I am sad for all those who were affected due to the cyclone and I didn't mean to be insensitive by posing near an uprooted tree. I would not encourage anyone to do something like that,” Deepika was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika was last seen in Kavach – Mahashivaratri and has been on a break ever since. Speaking about her decision, the actress had stated, “There is a perception among filmmakers that if TV actors continue doing television shows, they won't be serious about doing films. I want to explore other mediums too.”

Also Read: Fans troll Deepika Singh Goyal for dancing in rain and posing with uprooted trees amid Cyclone Tauktae

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×