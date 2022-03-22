Deepika Singh opens up on her reason for quitting TV; Says, ‘It took a toll on my health’

Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actress Deepika Singh has not been seen on television shows for a long time now. The actress has quit television two years back and does not plan to return anytime soon. She recently opened up on the reason for leaving TV and revealed how it was affecting her health immensely. She also shared about earning through social media.

Deepika shared with Hindustan Times, “I am not working on TV, this I have ensured for the past two years. It is because of my health issues that I took a break from TV. Later, I found out that I was having lot of issues because of the lifestyle I had while working on TV. Now, I know that it is very difficult for me to manage such a long-term commitment.”

She added that she has decided that she will not do daily soaps. She also said that the artists pray that the show goes on for at least two years so that they can make some profit. But that is a long time for her to invest at this age and she further added that there are no fixed offs in daily soaps.

Talking about her exit, she said, “I tried taking up another project to see if I can manage, but things didn’t work out. Workout is very important for my body type, I can’t control my weight by just dieting. During Kavach, I started noticing that I couldn’t concentrate on my health, or workout due to which I had to diet. Uss wajah se mera low BP rehne lag gaya, which took a toll on my health. Itna hogaya ke I thought I will quit acting altogether,” says Deepika, who is currently busy with OTT shows and short films.

She also shared that she is an independent woman, and bears her own expenses. She added that the profits are not as huge as when she was working on the small screen, but it is sufficient.



