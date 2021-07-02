  1. Home
Deepshikha Nagpal on her character in ‘Ranju Ki Betiyaan’: Glad my character is strong & a go-getter

Deepshikha Nagpal who plays the role of Lalita in TV show "Ranju Ki Betiyaan" says the story is well written and she enjoyed playing Lalita's emotional part.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2021 06:12 pm
"The scene has become one of my favourite scenes. I just love the way the scene and dialogues are written. I could connect and relive those moments as I have been through a divorce in my life. Divorce is not a good thing in anyone's life. It tears you apart," Deepshikha said. 

Drawing a comparison between her reel and real life divorce, Deepshikha said: "When Lalita (her character on the show) fights for her husband Guddu Ji, I felt that she really does love him very much and she tries to do everything in her power to get him back. In my personal life, I couldn't have fought, rebel like her. I would have let it go. I was very emotional while shooting these scenes, it is very close to my heart." 

She added: "The story is written and shot so well. I enjoyed playing Lalita's emotional part. I love doing the emotional scene and I'm so glad that my character is so strong, a go-getter a still had an emotional angle which director and creatives are portraying. And who will know better than me to go through divorce."

"Ranju Ki Betiyaan" airs on Dangal TV.

Also read| EXCLUSIVE: Deepshikha Nagpal to play Lalitha Mishra in show ‘Ranju ki Betiyaan’: Not a typical saas bahu story

 

Credits :IANSPIC CREDIT: DEEPSHIKHA NAGPAL/ INSTAGRAM

