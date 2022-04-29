Dehati Disco: Ganesh Acharya releases trailer starring 'Super Dancer 3' finalist Saksham Sharma

The trailer of the dance film 'Dehati Disco', which stars veteran choreographer Ganesh Acharya, Ravi Kishan and 'Super Dance 3' finalist Saksham Sharma in pivotal roles, was released on Friday on the occasion of International Dance Day.

The film, helmed by Manoj Sharma, tells the story of Bhola played by Ganesh Acharya and Bheema played by Saksham Sharma as they establish the importance of dance in their village Shivpur where dance is believed to be a curse.

Talking about the film, Ganesh Acharya expressed, 'Dehati Disco' is a very special film for me. The whole cast and crew have done an amazing job on this film. I want to inspire the dancers all over the nation that nothing is impossible. Furthermore, I am sure Dehati Disco will leave a strong impact on the audiences."

Produced by Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi and Kamal Kishor Mishra under the banners of Qureshi Productions and One Entertainment Film Productions, the film also stars Manoj Joshi, Rajesh Sharma and Sahi Khan.

Talking about the film, Ravi Kishan shared, "When I read the script, I was completely moved by the story. I couldn't say no to such an inspiring film. Ganesh Ji has done a phenomenal job as always. I was surprised by Saksham's etiquette on the sets. He won all our hearts during the shoot of this film. All I can say is this is a must-watch for all the dance lovers out there."

'Dehati Disco' is set to release nationwide on May 27.

