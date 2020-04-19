Dekh Bhai Dekh: 15 Interesting facts about India's cult sitcom will leave you enthralled

Dekh Bhai Dekh Interesting facts:As DBD has returned to our television screens after decades, here are some interesting facts about the cut sitcom that will leave you intrigued.

'Is rang badalti duniya mein kya tera hai kya mera hai, dekh bhai dekh.. Har shaam ke baad savera hai, dekh bhai dekh..' Are you humming the lines along with a happy face? If you are, then you've taken a ride already to the glorious days of the 90s. Dekh Bhai Dekh, the pioneer of Indian comedy shows, needs no introduction. If I had to put it this way if the west has F.R.I.E.N.D.S, India too had its little revolution of comedy with Dekh Bhai Dekh.

It is one of those sitcoms that got the family together before the screen and laugh out heartily. The show revolved around a surreal and funny family- the Diwans. This family consisted of various characters, from cool grandparents to notorious kids, who were entangled in each other’s affairs but not so much as to annoy one another. It encapsulated drama, the mystery of sorts and the banality of everyday life in an extremely hilarious manner.

With the Coronavirus lockdown, Doordarshan is offering us a feast of the 'good old' days with some major throwback. Yes, it has brought back many 90s favorite shows and one of them is the cult sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh. As we get ready to take down memory lane and enjoy an addictive ride with the Diwan family, here are some unknown facts about DBD that will leave you awestruck. So, before you dive into the pool of madness, here is a list of some interesting facts that will leave you enthralled.

Intriguing facts of Dekh Bhai Dekh that you must know:

1. Dekh Bhai Dekh is a cult show, no questions asked. Emotions, comedy, family, drama, and a great script - DBD had it all. But, what if I told you, from creating to directing, everything was done by a single person? Would you believe me? Well, hold your breath because Anand Mahendroo is the jack of all trades. Yes Anand, created, developed, edited and also directed the TV series.

2. We know that you are already are surprised by Anand's skills, you're going to be astonished to know who produced DBD. It was none other than . Yes, the show was produced by Jaya Bachchan under the banner of Saraswati Audio Visuals Private Limited. However, the company is now being merged with Amitabh Bachchan's production house.

3. DBD boasts an amazing cast. It included Urvashi Dholakia, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Bhavana Balsawar, Sushma Seth and many others. However, very less might be aware of the fact that the ensemble cast was as big as 24 people. Yes, DBD had almost 24 actors playing different characters to put up an epic show.

4. Back in the days, eight communities were dedicated to Dekh Bhai Dekh on Orkut, wherein people held numerous discussions.

5. Anand Mahendroo planned to turn his laugh riot Dekh Bhai Dekh into a big-budget film. The movie was supposed to star Adhyayan Suman, but no developments have been made so far.

6. Producer Jay Bachchan shared a special bond with the DBD cast. She would often drop on the sets to celebrate someone's birthday and have a chat with the team.

7. Urvashi Dholakia made her TV debut with DBD as Shilpa. The actress was a merely 15-year old school going child then. She balanced both schooling and acting simultaneously. She revealed, 'I used to finish school by 1-1:15 in the afternoon and then travel to R.K Studios in Chembur in my school uniform.'

8. The director was a tough taskmaster and was not easy on his actors. As such Bhavna aka Sunita Diwan, would many times faint on the sets. The cast used to turn around to give a cue and would find her lying on the floor.

9. Though set in the '90s, DBD had concepts ahead of its time. Be it Sanju's relationship or Kriti's, the show rose above stereotypes. Nobody had a problem with their kids' girlfriends or boyfriends. Also, none of them raised eyebrows at working women.

10. Farida Jalal aka Suhasini's 'A Ji, o Ji, suniye Ji!' was became a popular catchphrase within no time.

11. Shekhar flaunted his body and went shirtless in the very first episode as he tried to woo everybody with his charm.

12. Did you know that the six-year-old kid who played Shekhar’s son starred opposite when he turned into a young lad? We're talking about Sunny Singh aka Vishal Diwan. The actor is a six-feet, good-looking man now. He made his Bollywood debut with Shahid in Paathshala.

13. On the contrary, Vishal's little sister Abha, played by Karishma Acharya is now a successful costume designer and fashion stylist based out of Mumbai.

14. Vishal Singh aka Sanju was last seen as Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite .

15. Navin Nischol aka who played the role of Balraj Diwan is no more. Unfortunately, the acclaimed actor passed away in 2011. He suffered a massive cardiac arrest and took his heavenly abode at the age of 65.

Bonus point:

What if we tell you Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Mihir aka Amar Upadhyay was also a part of the comedy series? Yes, Amar played the role of Sahil Diwan in the show. Though he had a very small role, he won many hearts.

If you are already tired of binge-watching west shows, how about take a comical ride with the Diwan family again? I bet you it's going to be a roller-coaster and endearing journey. Are you nostalgic? Well, we don't blame you, cause we are too! So, share and spread the happy ‘good days’ waali feeling!

