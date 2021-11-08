Dekh Bhai Dekh to Dill Mill Gayye: 5 shows' sequels you would want to watch

Indian television has evolved a lot over the years. The content coming on it has changed. There was a time when family drama used to rule the prime time but now the reality shows have taken place. Right from supernatural to women oriented shows, there has been a drastic change in the content. But still, there are some shows which have left a mark on the audience. Though it is not being telecast anymore still audience wants to see it again and again. Well, some want to the sequel of it.

There was a time when Ekta Kapoor’s ‘K’ serials were taking all attention and recently she did return with the sequel of her popular shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But unfortunately, it failed to create the same charm. The sequel starred Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan. Though Hina performance was loved by fans as she broke her sanskari daughter-in-law image and portrayed a negative role in the show. Today, we have brought a list of television shows which sequels you want to show.

1. Dekh Bhai Dekh:

Dekh Bhai Dekh was a popular Hindi sitcom show. It was directed by Aanand Mahendroo and produced by Jaya Bachchan. It starred Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsavar, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth, Vishal Singh, and Nattasha Singh in lead roles. Surely, we want to see the sequel of this show.

2. Dill Mill Gayye:

Dill Mill Gayye used to air on Star One from 2007 to 2010. The show focuses on a new generation of medical interns with the crux being the love story between Dr Armaan Malik, portrayed by Karan Singh Grover and Dr Riddhima Gupta which was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand who is later replaced by Sukirti Kandpal and then Jennifer Winget.

3. Miley jab hum tum:

The show is about falling in love during college and developing relations for a lifetime. Its features Mohit Sehgal , Sanaya Irani , Rati Pandey and Arjun Bijlani in the lead roles. Navina Bole, Abhishek Sharma, Jaskaran Singh and Nishant Singh Malkani were seen in the supporting role.

4. Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin:

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin took the television by storm by its storyline. The series was an Indian-themed version of the Colombian drama Yo soy Betty, la fea. The show features Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, Rakshanda Khan, Parmeet Sethi, Gaurav Gera among others.

5. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi:

The family drama aired from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus. The story revolved around an ideal daughter-in-law, the daughter of a pandit married to the grandson of rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. The role of the protagonist Tulsi Virani was played by Smriti Irani. The show is one of the most successful and iconic shows on Indian television.