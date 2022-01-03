Delnaaz Irani contracts COVID-19; Entire team of 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' isolated and tested

With the COVID-19 cases on the rise all over the country, new cases are being registered every day in Maharashtra. As per the latest reports, popular actress Delnaaz Irani has tested COVID 19 positive recently. She is presently seen in the show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey', which had gone on air a few days back. After the coronavirus infection reports, now the whole team of the show is being tested and isolated.

As per the statement released by the show producers, “Actress Delnaaz Irani who is an integral part of the TV show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

Numerous other celebs have also been affected by the virus including Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta, Nora Fatehi, and others.

The lead actors of the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, are Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi. Delnaaz Irani also plays a prominent role in it. The story displays the clash between modern and traditional thinking patterns.



