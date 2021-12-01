Delnaaz Irani to return to TV after a short break with ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey’

A new show named ‘Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' is going to be aired soon on Star Plus. Popular actress Delnaaz Irani will be making her comeback on the television screen with this show. The show features Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani in lead roles. Viewers will be entertained by twists and turns in the show and an extensive star cast. Delnaaz Irani will be making her TV comeback after a gap and the actress shared her excitement to be part of the show in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Speaking of returning to TV, actress Delnaaz Irani says, “TV has always been my second home. I am most comfortable in this space and even though I am returning on TV after a short interlude, everything just feels so familiar. Nevertheless, Indian Television has changed quite a bit and mostly for the good and that’s exactly why I am even more elated to put forth my character, brimming with loads of delightful acts according to what today’s audiences are looking for. Our viewers are in to see something totally different and I am so honored to be a part of it. The makers of the show, who I am extremely grateful to, have done a lovely job in order to put forth their best work so far so kudos to them. It's a happy story, with happier characters, and the happiest storyline so, I hope even the audience will be as thrilled to see me on screen as I am to be back. Definitely looking forward to the show airing and so should you as there’s so much in store.”

Delnaaz will be entertaining the audience with her new character in the show, which will start airing from this month.



