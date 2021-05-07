Delnaaz Irani says people who are ‘cautious’ amid COVID 19 pandemic are also contracting the virus

In a recent interview, Delnaaz Irani opened up about how the people who are following the necessary safety protocols amid the Covid-19 pandemic are also contracting the virus. Take a look.

The second wave of Covid-19 has created chaos in the country. Lakhs of citizens are awaiting proper medical attention and the health care sector is in shambles. The lack of resources in hospitals has done irretrievable damage. As a result, several Bollywood celebrities are coming forward to offer aid to those in immediate need. People are also using their social media platforms to amplify requests for resources from across the country. TV actress Delnaaz Irani has opened up about her thoughts on the pandemic.

While most people believed that the peoples’ attitude while dealing with the virus caused the spike in cases, the actress seemed to disagree. In a chat with Hindustan Times, she talked about how complacency didn’t cause the surge. “How long were we going to be in the house? People had to work and go to their offices,” she explained. She further added how people who are following the necessary safety precautions are also contracting the virus. The star revealed that there are patients battling the deadly virus in her residential building as well and she follows all precautions while staying at home.

Amid the pandemic, the actress has been trying to stay focused on her work projects to have a positive outlook on the situation. The star also talked about the importance of staying indoors as much as we can and doing our best to ensure the complete safety of ourselves and our loved ones. “We just need to be cautious about what we’re doing,” she said.

