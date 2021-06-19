Delnaaz Irani talks about breaking free from the image of a comedy actor & trying new roles

Delnaaz Irani opened up about her wish for doing roles other than comedy and the lack of acting offers in the kind of work she wants to do.

Delnaaz Irani is a theatre, TV actress, who has also worked in Bollywood. The actress till date is known for her role of Sweetu in the starrer, Kal Ho Naa Ho. The actress feels that she is not getting the roles she wants to do and has been type casted. She shared in an interview with ETimes TV saying, “After Kal Ho Na Ho, I did a few films until 2010. But post that I haven’t done any. I am not getting the film offers that I deserve and the kind of work that I want to do. That’s one area where I feel dejected as an artist.”

The actress said that she had been getting similar kinds of roles in movies. Hence, she has decided to take a break from Bollywood and focus on TV shows as well as theatre. Delnaaz added that now she is not getting offers from movies.

The actress shared in the interview that she wants to do roles apart from comedy. She said that she did a comic role in Kal Ho Naa Ho when she was 30 and was young, so the character fit perfectly for her. But now, she is 48 and she cannot play that type of role and wants to do roles that suit her age. “I need to move on and do something that suits my age, maybe play a conventional mom or a modern mom or anything that’s different and non-comical. I don’t want people to feel that Delnaaz ko le lo because iss film mein ek relief factor chahiye, kuch scenes hain jisme ek comedy actor chahiye. That’s the image people have created and I want to break free from that,” she signed off.

Credits :Times of India

