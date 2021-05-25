‘Desher Maati’ star Rahul Arunoday Banerjee tests positive for COVID 19

Popular actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee is tested positive for COVID 19 after suffering from mild fever and other symptoms.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who is currently starring in a prominent role in Leela Gangopadhyay’s ‘Desher Maati’ has tested positive for COVID 19. Rahul had mild fever and several other symptoms related to COVID hence he decided to go through a number of tests and eventually contracted the virus. Rahu’s condition is stable and he did not need to be admitted into a hospital as his symptoms are not crucial. He is currently under home quarantine. Many of his fans who have loved his performance in the show for quite some time are fondly spreading the message of positivity towards Rahul by wishing him a speedy recovery.

Co-stars of Rahul and other celebs have also wished him well and hoped for his quick recovery. Rahul, Bharat Kaul, and Shruti Das, who are also playing the leading parts in the same show had contracted the virus prior and later tested negative to resume the shoot. Most of the shootings in the entertainment sector including films, television, and web series have come to a halt owing to the strict guidelines of lockdown in Mumbai and several other states. Mumbai has a completely built existing infrastructure for shoots which is currently on a stand still till the time lockdown is not lifted from the city.

Rahul has forrayed into many beats of entertainment including television and web series. Prior to ‘Desher Maati’, he was seen in ‘Aaye Khuku Aaye’. He played the role of an autistic man in the show. The show co-starring prolific Sandipta Sen did not connect that well with an audience and went off-air pretty quickly but Rahul garnered praise for his performance as an autistic man.

Credits :Times of India

