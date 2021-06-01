Designer Rohit Verma supports Nisha Rawal & slams Karan Mehra for trying to save his Ramchandraji image

Fashion designer and close friend of Nisha Rawal, Rohit Verma comes in her support and shares that Karan had been abusing her for some time.

Trigger Warning

After the news of the arrest of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor , has gone viral, numerous celebs have come in support of the actors. One among them is Rohit Verma, who is good friends with both Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra. He spoke to ETimes TV about the unfortunate incident, and he supported Nisha in filing the assault complaint on the actor. He revealed that Nisha was ready to forgive Karan Mehra for his extramarital affairs to save their marriage and also shared that she even sold her jewelry.

He said that Karan is lying about the incident and Nisha has all the proofs for proving her innocence. He added that Nisha has four stitches on her forehead and all because she asked for some money for her son. He shared that she left her successful career for love and it was a huge mistake. He added that she was ready to compromise everything to make her marriage work. He said, “She was sitting with me in front of the cops and for the first time she was giving all the proof that Karan has been transferring all the money from her account to his own. All husband and wife have a feud but they ignore things so that their marriage can work out. Everything is fine, all husbands and wives have problems but you can’t raise your hand."

He further added that Karan has got trapped in his own statement about Nisha banging her own head. He said that police have taken all the proofs and documents like the money transferred from her account to Karan’s account. He shares that a few months earlier also he had bashed Nisha, but she ignored it for her small child.

He also shared that there were three other adults in the house when the incident happened. He said that she is not fabricating a story and she just wanted a settlement for her child. They did not agree on certain points which lead to a heated argument. He added that Nisha lost her cool and raised her voice but that did not give him the right to hit her. He said, “Nisha’s mother called me up that Rohit please just come home fast, Karan had banged Nisha’s head against the wall.”

He added that Karan has not anticipated that Nisha will speak up, which would tarnish his good person image in public.

