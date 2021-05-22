Dev Joshi says ‘a remarkable journey’ as Baalveer Returns goes off air: This Pandemic has affected all of us

Dev Joshi, who portrays the titular character in Baalveer returns pens a heartwarming note as the show goes off the air after being affected by COVID 19 pandemic.

Dev Joshi, who plays the character of Baalveer in Baalveer Returns penned a rather emotional note on Instagram as the show that has stood the test of time for 9 years has now gone off the air. Baalveer garners an immense fan following from people around the country and especially children who not only watch the live-action show but cartoon series as well and prefer to buy the show’s merchandise. On the long note, Dev mentioned that one of the most important reasons for the show to go off-air is the production getting affected by the pandemic. COVID 19 has halted all film shooting in Mumbai and Baalveer became a victim of the same rule.

“Hello Friends, This message comes with a heavy heart, but here's where we take another Interval in the Journey of Baalveer. "Baalveer" is a wonderful Journey of 9 years of which "Baalveer Returns" is an amazing new chapter. A landmark running since last two years! A ride full of laughter & emotions, but most importantly, a remarkable journey for each one of us as an individually and as a Team. It would be an experience to cherish for lifetime I had, playing this wonderful characters may it be Kaal, Happy, Debu or the BAALVEER,” wrote Dev Joshi on Instagram appreciating people for their love of the show.

Further writing, Dev Joshi mentioned that he is very grateful that the audience accepted him in the part and showered love for all these years. “This Pandemic, has affected all of us in its own way and in an even bigger sense to our industry. And hence we need to take a break.” While ending it on a emotional note, Dev wrote for his fans, “And atlast always remember...may whatever happen, Baalveer is always their for you, residing inside each one of you to protect you, help you & guide you whenever you need him!”

