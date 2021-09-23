Devoleena and Arti Singh spotted at the press conference of Bigg Boss 15 ahead of the show premier

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh were recently seen addressing the media, ahead of the launch of Bigg Boss 15. The hosted show will be premiering from next month. Devoleena and Arti Singh have been the contestants of the show in the previous seasons. They are also reportedly attached to the upcoming season of the show.

In the pictures shared in the media, the ex-contestants are seen talking to the reporters. Devoleena has worn a dark green vest top with blue denims and black shoes. She looks cool and casual with her two ponytails. Arti Singh, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, was also seen in the press conference. She was seen in white crop top and blue denim shorts, which she had paired with the acid washed jacket and white shoes.

The 15th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show will go on air on October 2. Before the entire drama unfolds on TV sets, Salman will be seen talking about it in the press meet.