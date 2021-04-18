Devoleena asks Disha Parmar about her marriage plans with Rahul Vaidya; Check out her reply HERE

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are the most loved couple in the television industry. Their marriage speculations are going on since the day they made their relationship official. Now, Devoleena is also keen to know about their plans.

Former Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya’s song Madhanya co-starring his girlfriend Disha Parmar has released today. The song which showcases the marriage journey of the couple has already started trending on social platforms. Both Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are looking absolutely beautiful in the music video. The television actress is a sight to behold in a pink lehenga. Just before the song release, Disha had shared the poster to which Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted. She asked her about the marriage plans.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, “We are waiting for the wedding bells, Heroine.” To this Disha funnily replied saying, “Haha!! Filhal yeh wale wedding bells se kaam chala lo!”. Fans also loved her reply. It is worth mentioning here that Rahul had proposed to Disha on national television when he was inside the reality show Bigg Boss 14. And after coming out of the show, the couple had mentioned that they will soon tie the knot but other details have not been shared.

Meanwhile, the couple was trending on social platforms when they released the first poster of the song. Fans assumed that they had tied the knot but soon it was cleared that it was a song poster.

Check the tweets here:

Haha!!

Filhal yeh wale wedding bells se kaam chala lo! https://t.co/VRvWGxWtRj — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) April 17, 2021

Coming back to the music video, the song is sung by Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur. The music is composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. This is the second music video of Disha and Rahul. They were featured before in the song Yaad Teri which was released in 2019. Recently, Rahul had said that their marriage plans are on hold because of the Janta Curfew announced in Maharashtra.

