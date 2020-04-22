Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses Arhaan Khan of maligning Rashami Desai; Says, 'He is harassing her mentally'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has called Arhaan Khan a fraudster and accused him of harassing Rashami Desai mentally. Read on for further details.

The controversy mired around and her ex-boyfriend has escalated further for the worse. The latest controversy is related to the leaked bank statements of Rashami’s account which show that Arhaan had withdrawn lakhs of rupees from the same. While the Uttaran actress has accused him of taking money from her while she was doing the show Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan, on the other hand, has said that these statements have been leaked by Rashami herself.

All this while, Rashami’s best friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been supporting her a lot and has even spoken in her defense. In an exclusive interview with TOI, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has now spilled the beans about the entire matter. Calling Rashami her friend, Devo states that she can fight on her own. The actress also adds that although she supports the latter, she likes to give her space as an individual too. Devoleena goes on to call Arhaan a fraudster whom Rashami believed and is now paying for the same.

The actress further reveals that Rashami had kept her belongings with the actor as she was in love with him while having no clue about his intentions. Devoleena expresses her gratitude to too in this regard stating that he was the one who exposed Arhaan and brought out the entire truth. Thereafter, the actress makes a shocking revelation stating that Rashami had no idea about Arhaan misusing the signed cheques. Devo also adds that Arhaan has used the Dil Se Dil Tak actress either for publicity or for money. She then says that he is harassing Rashami mentally as of now.

Ask her about Arhaan accusing Rashami of spoiling his name regarding the leaked bank statements, Devoleena laughs over the same that no one knew the actor before Bigg Boss and that he got the show only because of Rashami. The actress further says that Rashami is not only a popular actress but has also been in the industry for 18 years. Devo has accused Arhaan of trying to malign Rashami by making the use of some cheap tactics. The actress finds the fact hilarious that the Badho Bahu actor is claiming to be Rashami’s business partner.

Devoleena says that Arhaan does not even have a place to stay in Mumbai so there is no question of him doing business there. She further expresses her worries for Rashami as the actor has already got a lot of publicity in the latter’s name. Talking about the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress, she has recently approached the Mumbai police after receiving death threats from a woman who is apparently Arhaan Khan’s fan. The latter had asked Devoleena to stop speaking about him. She had even threatened Rashami and Sidharth Shukla in the same message which was sent to Devo. The actress was, however, quick to respond and sent a screenshot of the same to the Mumbai Police who have now asked for all the details to take necessary and immediate action. Further reports are awaited regarding the entire matter.

