Devoleena Bhattacharjee ACCUSES late Divya Bhatnagar's husband Gagan of domestic violence, torture and abuse

Late Divya Bhatnagar's 'good friend' Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her social media handle to 'expose' the late actress' husband Gagan Gabru. Devo made some serious allegations against Gang of physical and mental torture. Read on.

Divya Bhatnagar, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, passed away yesterday (December 7, 2020) at the age of 34. The actress had been battling COVID-19 for a few days but lost her fight to the deadly virus. Divya's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across. While are reeling over her loss, Divya's good friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee has made some 'shocking revelations' about the late actress's married life and exposed her husband Gagan Gabru.

In an emotional and angry video, Devoleena has put some serious allegations against Gagan and exposed his real face to the world. First, Devoleena spoke about her bond with Divya, how she was like family to her, and how their equation changed with time. Then an emotionally vulnerable Devoleena went on to expose Divya's husband Gagan accused him of torture and abuse. Devoleena revealed that Divya's life was filled with miseries, and she was suffering in her marriage, which culminated in her mental breakdown.

Devoleena revealed that Gagan used to beat Divya often, and stole jewellery from her. She highlighted Gagan's toxic behaviour and how he physically and mentally tortured Divya. Devo recounted an incident when Gagan had come home on Karwa Chauth and beat Divya badly. Devoleena accused Gagan of luring Divya into marriage against the wishes of her mother, brother, friends, and family. She alleged that Gagan used Divya for building contacts in the entertainment industry.

Not only this, but Devoleena also revealed that Gagan has a case of molestation registered against him in a Shimla police station. Moreover, Gagan was put behind the bars for six months owing to the offense, and the case is still ongoing. Devoleena unveiled that Divya had registered an NC against Gagan and also appealed to all Gagan's 'so-called' girlfriends to follow suit. Devoleena assured that she will come out with proof of the problems in Divya and Gagan's relationship and prove the allegations against him. She further urged the industry to do a background check on Gagan before working with him.

Lastly, Devoleena added that they are most likely to find sexual molestation complaints against Gagan. Meanwhile, Divya Bhatnagar's mother had also accused Gagan of being a fraud and abandoning her daughter at such difficult times.

